De Burlo Group Has Upped Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake; Westchester Capital Management Boosted By $52.51 Million Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Red Hat Inc. (RHT) stake by 29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 288,525 shares as Red Hat Inc. (RHT)'s stock 0.00%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 1.28M shares with $234.46 million value, up from 994,764 last quarter. Red Hat Inc. now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 137.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc acquired 85,500 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 147,700 shares with $10.65M value, up from 62,200 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $45.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 154,903 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on August 09, 2019

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 9.63% above currents $77.53 stock price. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Janney Capital. Raymond James maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. UBS maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trexquant Invest LP has 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 37,668 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.26% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Suntrust Banks owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 35,041 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 11,859 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cetera Advisor Net Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Buckingham Asset Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,031 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% or 112,870 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 5,797 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2.70M shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Aviva Public Limited holds 219,274 shares. Tremblant Grp accumulated 4.13% or 991,045 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) stake by 12,231 shares to 2,016 valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) stake by 15,500 shares and now owns 58,100 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Warren Buffett's Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 37,762 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,508 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 5,640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset Limited has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Swedbank owns 344,458 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tt has 1.34% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Qs Invsts Ltd owns 4,040 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 363,765 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 3,961 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management holds 0.39% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 6,320 shares. Washington has 117,944 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).