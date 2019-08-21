De Burlo Group Has Raised Xilinx (XLNX) Holding By $1.37 Million; Glu Mobile (GLUU) Shorts Increased By 10.14%

Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) had an increase of 10.14% in short interest. GLUU’s SI was 8.43 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.14% from 7.65 million shares previously. With 2.54M avg volume, 3 days are for Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s short sellers to cover GLUU’s short positions. The SI to Glu Mobile Inc’s float is 7.48%. The stock increased 5.52% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $4.685. About 1.79M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU)

De Burlo Group Inc increased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 13.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc acquired 10,900 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 89,200 shares with $11.31 million value, up from 78,300 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $26.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 526,811 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity. Tencent Holdings Ltd had sold 7.26M shares worth $56.26 million on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Glu Mobile Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Lpl Finance Ltd Co has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 26,891 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 6,722 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 19,945 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 17,053 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). 70,119 are held by Citigroup. Legal And General Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Mirae Asset Investments Company Ltd stated it has 76,204 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 17,509 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Co reported 634,373 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 16,506 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc holds 0.02% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 11,811 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab has 627,251 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Glu Mobile has $8.5 highest and $800 lowest target. $8.17’s average target is 74.39% above currents $4.685 stock price. Glu Mobile had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) rating on Friday, August 2. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $800 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, August 2. Roth Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8.5 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company has market cap of $683.47 million. The firm publishes titles in five genres, including fashion and celebrity, sports and action, food, home, and social networking. It has a 425.91 P/E ratio. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, QuizUp, Racing Rivals, and Tap Sports Baseball.

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Glu Mobile Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:GLUU) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Glu Mobile Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Glu Mobile (GLUU) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store ? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile: Don’t Dash Away – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.52% or 5,966 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 56,557 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Westpac Bk has 72,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc stated it has 5,371 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 1,870 shares. Fayez Sarofim And owns 13,055 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,802 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 844,584 shares. 15,909 are held by Zweig. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 31,300 shares. 309,675 were accumulated by Pension. Principal Financial Grp invested in 0.04% or 378,644 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp owns 202,227 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xilinx SoC board has unpatchable flaw – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: POST, VMC, XLNX – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Analysts Lift Xilinix’s Price Target – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 7,900 shares to 24,710 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 3,650 shares and now owns 12,650 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.