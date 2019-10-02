De Burlo Group Has Raised Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $578,500; Abner Herrman & Brock Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake as Market Value Rose

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 135,167 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, down from 140,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 386,129 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 109,975 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34M, up from 105,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 125,143 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 31,250 shares to 43,700 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 44,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,900 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.46% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 827,169 shares. 4,525 are owned by Old Bancshares In. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 34,100 shares. First Advisors LP holds 183,145 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Inv Management And Counsel Ltd holds 10,350 shares. Grassi Mgmt reported 9,017 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 5,297 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 342,978 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Davenport Co Llc owns 389,380 shares. 2,726 were accumulated by Ems Cap L P. Kings Point Capital Management owns 51,919 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 2,085 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,897 shares. 26,018 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Com Limited.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $697.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,331 shares to 321,795 shares, valued at $17.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.86 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.