De Burlo Group Has Raised Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake By $4.17 Million; Endurance International Group Holdings (EIGI) Has 0.98 Sentiment

De Burlo Group Inc increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 47.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc acquired 29,400 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 91,800 shares with $13.09 million value, up from 62,400 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $154.79. About 116,799 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 46 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 47 sold and decreased their stock positions in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 131.60 million shares, up from 131.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Endurance International Group Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 31 Increased: 29 New Position: 17.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $735.58 million. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their clients and potential clients through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns.

The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 89,435 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) has declined 41.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 02/05/2018 – Samsung Electronics Redefines High Endurance Memory Card Market with New PRO Endurance Card; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL – AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE LAWSUITS CAPTIONED MACHADO V. CO, ET AL. & WILLIAM MCGEE V. CONSTANT CONTACT, ET AL; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 12.72 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECH – RECEIPT OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group: Prior Guidance, Announced on Feb 13, Remains Unchanged; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE CERTAIN PURPORTED CLASS ACTION SECURITIES LAWSUITS PENDING AGAINST CO; 25/04/2018 – Blue Water Ventures International and Endurance Exploration Extend Their Project Recovery Agreement; 19/04/2018 – Constant Contact Survey Reveals New Insights on 2018 Small Business Strategy, Outlook and Priorities

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 19.57% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. for 12.09 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 52.56 million shares or 13.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spark Investment Management Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 667,640 shares. The New York-based Kazazian Asset Management Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 35,760 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 1,500 shares to 2,400 valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 19,230 shares and now owns 52,811 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile reported 6,142 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 1,744 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Co holds 2.01% or 272,416 shares in its portfolio. 54,507 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Psagot House holds 1,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James And owns 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 5,742 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 25.45 million shares. Georgia-based Montag & Caldwell Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 30,273 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 17,085 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 4,723 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Asset One has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bogle LP De accumulated 50,600 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 2,431 shares.