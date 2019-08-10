De Burlo Group Has Raised Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake; Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Its Ship Finance International L (Put) (SFL) Holding

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Ship Finance International L (Put) (SFL) stake by 124.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 53,700 shares as Ship Finance International L (Put) (SFL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 96,900 shares with $1.20 million value, up from 43,200 last quarter. Ship Finance International L (Put) now has $1.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 272,854 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 19/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST QUARTERLY IN ARREARS AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – PURCHASE PRICE OF THE FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS IS CONFIDENTIAL; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CASH CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS FINANCED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET AND A $320 MLN UNSECURED LOAN FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 31/05/2018 – Ship Finance Agrees to Acquire Four Large Container Vessels in Combination With Long-Term Time-Charters; 19/04/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance Intl Limited Announces the Pricing of $150 Million Notes Due 2023 Offering; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Notes to Pay Interest Quarterly at a Rate of 4.875%/Year; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 18/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED:

De Burlo Group Inc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 131.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc acquired 59,875 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 105,525 shares with $13.51M value, up from 45,650 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $58.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.51M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. $2.08 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 26 shares. Retail Bank has 18,422 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.3% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Middleton & Communications Ma invested in 0.05% or 2,359 shares. Kistler reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kcm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.35% or 163,352 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.57% or 83,749 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 18,169 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 24,295 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd reported 0.58% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bessemer has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 603 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 98,642 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 32,586 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 165,850 shares to 49,365 valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 1,500 shares and now owns 2,400 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CCI in report on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

