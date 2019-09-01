De Burlo Group Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Stake; 1607 Capital Partners Increased Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) Holding By $803,376

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 54.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc sold 9,400 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 7,800 shares with $657,000 value, down from 17,200 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $129.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) stake by 7.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,422 shares as Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC)’s stock 0.00%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.49M shares with $12.86 million value, up from 1.39 million last quarter. Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T now has $244.15 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 10,317 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 32,640 shares. Karpus has 4.47 million shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. 5,127 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 4.37 million shares. Bulldog Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Guggenheim Capital Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 1,284 shares stake. Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 1,400 shares. 1607 Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 3,971 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 37,448 shares or 0% of the stock. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,252 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 11,908 shares. 58,281 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Mngmt.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Templeton Emerging Mkts Fd I (EMF) stake by 45,494 shares to 1.30M valued at $19.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) stake by 251,487 shares and now owns 4.26M shares. Voya Emerging Mkts High Divi (IHD) was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 9.56% above currents $84.5 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.

De Burlo Group Inc increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 7,260 shares to 82,170 valued at $19.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 15,025 shares and now owns 18,089 shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) was raised too.

