De Burlo Group Has Lowered Its Cintas (CTAS) Holding by $303,000; Valuation Rose; Delphi Management Has Raised Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $242.44. About 345,878 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cintas: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cintas Stock Will Keep On Rolling No Matter What – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Has UniFirst Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself? – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas CEO Farmer sells millions in company stock, but adds to stake – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 85,500 shares to 147,700 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Limited has 0.19% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Duncker Streett & Company stated it has 1,600 shares. Randolph holds 31,535 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 293,701 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Argent Capital Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 7,787 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Frontier Management Ltd Company stated it has 641,273 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 1St Source Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,740 shares or 0.07% of the stock. S&Co holds 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 2,000 shares. 23,088 are held by Mariner Ltd Liability Com. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 849 shares stake. Parkside Finance Bankshares Tru has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Wendell David Assoc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Wellington Llp has 2.17 million shares.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87M for 31.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E. 1,000 shares were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence, worth $200,600 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Azimuth Cap Management Limited Com owns 531,629 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 1.09% or 28,769 shares. Cibc Markets holds 1.16 million shares. Citigroup reported 3.01M shares. Forbes J M Llp has 2.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 220,840 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alps Advsr owns 1.83 million shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,000 shares. Madison Investment stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 628,007 are held by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co. Huntington Bancorp owns 1.06 million shares. Schnieders Capital Limited holds 32,755 shares. Platinum Investment Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,556 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 5 Stocks That Drove ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.