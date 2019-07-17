De Burlo Group Has Lowered Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake; Genesco (GCO) Has 1.26 Sentiment

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 18.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc sold 9,850 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 42,050 shares with $6.72M value, down from 51,900 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $165.1. About 311,146 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table)

Genesco Inc (GCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 92 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 73 sold and decreased their holdings in Genesco Inc. The funds in our database now have: 18.14 million shares, down from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Genesco Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 55 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.79 million for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock or 6,428 shares. $509,766 worth of stock was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13.

De Burlo Group Inc increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 7,260 shares to 82,170 valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) stake by 62,300 shares and now owns 171,300 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,566 were accumulated by Condor Cap. Bangor Savings Bank reported 8,838 shares. Parthenon Lc has invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 825 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 1,608 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Personal Advisors Corporation stated it has 3,953 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And Trust Com invested in 0.6% or 4,217 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Umb State Bank N A Mo accumulated 16,451 shares. Van Strum Towne holds 7.08% or 59,467 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Blume Mngmt reported 150 shares stake. Bbva Compass State Bank holds 19,186 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 49,266 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales; 18/05/2018 – In April, Genesco Announced Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Capita; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $667.74 million. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

