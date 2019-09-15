De Burlo Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $6.31 Million as Shares Declined; Altfest L J & Company Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 80.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 161,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 38,830 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 199,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.76M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 3,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.68M, up from 7,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maple Management has 6,357 shares. Sol Management Company owns 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 376 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 162,916 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 12,139 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suntrust Banks owns 63,795 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Company holds 3.59% or 70,311 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 5,695 shares. M&T Natl Bank has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Pension Ser holds 2.63% or 414,965 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt accumulated 1,474 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ancora Ltd Company owns 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,210 shares. Oarsman Cap Inc holds 1,030 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Citizens & Northern accumulated 1,912 shares or 2.01% of the stock.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 33,600 shares to 90,300 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 44,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Port Markets Leading The Way – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Lc Ca holds 11,906 shares. Alexandria Cap Llc reported 6,850 shares. Shelter Mutual Company has invested 3.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 3,457 are held by Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.13% or 29,807 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York has 111,548 shares. Independent Inc reported 1.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.72% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company owns 54,380 shares. Rampart Management Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,382 shares. Lafayette Investments Incorporated holds 48,016 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,571 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Plc stated it has 8.87M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Keystone Fin Planning reported 52,374 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,221 shares to 42,711 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 61,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).