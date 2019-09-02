De Burlo Group Has Increased Stake in Csx (CSX) by $5.51 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Community Trust & Investment Co Decreased Its Holding by $3.14 Million

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 128.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 74,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 132,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, up from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11M, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

