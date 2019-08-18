De Burlo Group Has Increased Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $7.60 Million; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Decreased Holding in Altria Group Com (MO) by $1.15 Million as Valuation Declined

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 131.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 59,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 105,525 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 45,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.41 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 20,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 4,818 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 955 shares to 4,425 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,939 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 4.98% or 12.26 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 144,474 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Amp Ltd owns 796,312 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Llc accumulated 23,035 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.31% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 6.16 million shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt owns 1.96% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 245,214 shares. Amica Mutual Company holds 13,470 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares & invested in 49 shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.89% or 404,344 shares. British Columbia Inv Management owns 0.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 77,562 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Congress Asset Management Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 411,814 shares. Fdx has 39,874 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 212,232 shares to 943,446 shares, valued at $62.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 89,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Asset Mgmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Communications has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 4,818 were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Chemical Comml Bank owns 78,478 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 9.03M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited stated it has 45,785 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital Mgmt has 17,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ohio-based Hendley And Inc has invested 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cls Invests Limited Co invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alethea Management Ltd Liability reported 39,589 shares stake. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Annex Advisory Services holds 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 14,984 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.