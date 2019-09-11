De Burlo Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX) as Stock Price Rose; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shares Declined, Holder Matthews International Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $628,000

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 85.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 12,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,016 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 14,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $260.54. About 763,957 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16 million, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 2.62M shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 28/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO SPX.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6300P FROM 6000P; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Petrofac to sell Mexico oil fields, seeks upstream exit; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: HSBC has 59 percent gender pay gap, biggest among; 26/03/2018 – Schroder Multi-Cap Value Adds RELX, Exits HSBC, Cuts Next; 21/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : HSBC RAISES RATING TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – $RBS.GB, $HSBA.GB/@youseftv: BREAKING: HSBC’s #Saudi Arabian unit (SABB) and RBS local venture (Alawwal) have reached a preliminary, non-binding agreement on a POSSIBLE MERGER. It would be the first industry consolidation in the country since at least the beginning of the century. – ! $RBS.GB $HSBA; 21/03/2018 – HSBC HEAD OF LATAM GLOBAL BANKING BOUAZZA SPEAKS AT EVENT; 20/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – IRENE LEE WILL BE APPOINTED AS AN ADDITIONAL MEMBER OF GROUP REMUNERATION COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.38 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 383,200 shares to 417,200 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,300 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $870.95 million for 19.68 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,375 shares to 9,725 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,900 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower New (NYSE:AMT).