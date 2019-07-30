De Burlo Group Has Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake; Tekne Capital Management Has Upped By $11.20 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 18.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc sold 9,850 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 42,050 shares with $6.72M value, down from 51,900 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $72.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $167.33. About 246,103 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 42.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekne Capital Management Llc acquired 61,544 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 205,299 shares with $37.46M value, up from 143,755 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $454.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.62. About 6.90M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding

De Burlo Group Inc increased Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 15,025 shares to 18,089 valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Etsy Inc stake by 63,700 shares and now owns 187,300 shares. Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $5.42M worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. $236,629 worth of stock was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 75,267 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 0.05% or 2,454 shares. Woodstock Corp has 72,383 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Security Natl Trust reported 40,881 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 114,607 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. 26,144 were accumulated by Benedict Advisors. Alexandria Capital Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,188 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank reported 0.79% stake. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Wendell David has 206,558 shares for 5.14% of their portfolio. Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) accumulated 107,176 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Princeton Strategies Ltd Company invested in 9,119 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $285 target in Thursday, March 14 report. HSBC maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12.

