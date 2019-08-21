De Burlo Group Has Cut Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Dsam Partners Llp Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake

Dsam Partners Llp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 72.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 34,900 shares with $10.02 million value, down from 128,158 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $68.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $268.47. About 276,150 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 29.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc sold 7,400 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 17,290 shares with $1.12 million value, down from 24,690 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $80.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.89. About 938,791 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 31.01% above currents $268.47 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8.

Dsam Partners Llp increased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 100,000 shares to 700,000 valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alteryx Inc stake by 16,880 shares and now owns 186,285 shares. Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) was raised too.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 26.15% above currents $63.89 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Raymond James maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, March 17. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray.