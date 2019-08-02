De Burlo Group Has Boosted Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake by $4.17 Million as Market Value Rose; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $704,778; Share Value Rose

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 47.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 29,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 91,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 62,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $155.03. About 183,632 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 6,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 16,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 9,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 5.67 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 281,054 shares to 23,475 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 32,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,853 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Natl Bank Department reported 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Coldstream Mgmt Inc owns 42,495 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth owns 78,692 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 11,081 shares. Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alphamark Advsr stated it has 2,325 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 101,207 were reported by Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 1.14M shares. Rbo & Commerce Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 49,065 are owned by Maryland. The New York-based Bristol John W And Ny has invested 2.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Advantage has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 100 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 0.49% or 43,590 shares. 101,808 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Ohio-based Shaker Invests Limited Liability Com Oh has invested 1.98% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Riverhead Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability stated it has 13,418 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Linden Advisors LP stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Td Asset Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,599 shares. M&T Financial Bank has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. Dillon & Assocs has invested 2.32% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Fiduciary Trust Communication reported 3,275 shares. Boston holds 0% or 24,100 shares.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discover Financial Up 36.1% YTD: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9,400 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).