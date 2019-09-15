De Burlo Group Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $6.31 Million; Lmr Partners Llp Upped Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holding

Lmr Partners Llp increased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) stake by 421.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 136,941 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 169,459 shares with $14.60M value, up from 32,518 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv now has $28.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.63 million shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL

De Burlo Group Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 47.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc acquired 3,331 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 10,395 shares with $19.68 million value, up from 7,064 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $909.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 14/03/2018 – Juva Lips, the Natural Lip Plumping Device, Launches on Amazon; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 22.54% above currents $1839.34 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, March 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $2450 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mgmt owns 605 shares. Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Limited has invested 3.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 683 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Company owns 4,314 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants invested in 1.45% or 3,193 shares. California-based Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 492 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, Tiemann Advsr Ltd Co has 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 900 shares. Conning accumulated 6,475 shares. Baldwin Ltd accumulated 1,780 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 186 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 22,000 shares to 81,150 valued at $13.16M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 2,770 shares and now owns 33,480 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One Commerce Ltd invested in 213,877 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Gam Holdg Ag has 5,837 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Foster And Motley reported 0.88% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Beech Hill Advsr has 51,896 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Bragg reported 7,027 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 8,320 are owned by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 7,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mirae Asset Global Invests, a Korea-based fund reported 46,710 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 4.22M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Focused Wealth stated it has 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fiduciary invested in 0.09% or 38,173 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 79,980 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC had bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04M on Thursday, August 29. Patel Bhavesh V. had bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873 on Friday, August 23.

