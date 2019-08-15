De Burlo Group Decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $3.00 Million; Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake Upped by Academy Capital Management Inc

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 125,478 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 154,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.61. About 5.04 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $200.6. About 20.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital accumulated 79,309 shares. Cambridge Fincl Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 186,103 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Llc has invested 3.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 340,497 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Financial Svcs Incorporated has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,675 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Inc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 429,477 shares. Fruth Mgmt holds 0.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11,015 shares. 1.43 million are held by Fjarde Ap. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 5.07% or 243,262 shares. Milestone invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv stated it has 43,414 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Mgmt Llc owns 80,920 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Neumann Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.12% or 25,729 shares in its portfolio.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 59,356 shares to 32,644 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,173 shares, and cut its stake in Heineken (HINKF).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: 5 Fall Launch Questions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M&R Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). North Star Asset accumulated 18,945 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.01% or 1,792 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 208,762 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.11% or 17,900 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset invested in 0.56% or 4,661 shares. Invest Advsr Limited reported 149,709 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank owns 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,470 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Lc owns 15,988 shares. 50,355 were accumulated by Leavell Invest Management. North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 55,116 shares. Diker Management Ltd stated it has 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Milestone Grp Inc has 2,683 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cardinal Cap, a North Carolina-based fund reported 49,226 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Will Continue To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “How Safe Is the Dividend of Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25,100 shares to 36,250 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 54,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).