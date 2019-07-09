De Burlo Group Decreased Cintas (CTAS) Holding by $303,000; As Imax (IMAX) Share Price Rose, Sarbit Advisory Services Has Cut Holding

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $238. About 169,504 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 164,560 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.52M for 23.06 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87M for 30.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 3,090 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 26,227 shares. 6,237 were reported by Fort L P. Art Advsr Llc invested in 0.04% or 3,201 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv reported 28,057 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Liability Company has 38,252 shares. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 354,507 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 10,049 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 47,140 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 10,547 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Prudential accumulated 0.04% or 106,281 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd reported 41,908 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25,100 shares to 36,250 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E. 1,000 shares were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence, worth $200,600.