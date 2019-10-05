De Burlo Group Decreased By $5.75 Million Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position; HALO LABS ORDINARY SHARES (AGEEF) Sellers Increased By 477.93% Their Shorts

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 41.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc sold 31,250 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 43,700 shares with $8.07 million value, down from 74,950 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $47.71B valuation. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $229.4. About 1.37M shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy

HALO LABS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) had an increase of 477.93% in short interest. AGEEF’s SI was 83,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 477.93% from 14,500 shares previously. With 549,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HALO LABS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AGEEF)’s short sellers to cover AGEEF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2. About 247,502 shares traded. Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Halo Labs Inc (NEO:HALO) Increasing Evidence of Higher Cannabis Demand – Midas Letter” on September 27, 2019, also Midasletter.com with their article: “Halo Labs Inc (NEO:HALO) Site Tour: Mass Producing Oil and Shatter – Midas Letter” published on September 10, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “Halo Labs (NEO:HALO) Takes a Key Step Toward Becoming a Global Cannabis Player with Acquisition of Bophelo Bioscience – Midas Letter” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halo Labs converts debt to shares – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Halo Labs Attains Record High As Cannabis Extractors Keep Rolling – Midas Letter” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Halo Labs Inc. manufactures and sells cannabis oil and concentrates in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.85 million. It serves licensed retailers and wholesalers. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on October 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Demonstrates Significant Health Status Improvements for Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 47.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

De Burlo Group Inc increased American Tower New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 8,900 shares to 70,820 valued at $14.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 11,300 shares and now owns 53,350 shares. Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $221.27’s average target is -3.54% below currents $229.4 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley.