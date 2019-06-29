De Burlo Group Decreased By $3.00 Million Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding; United Services Automobile Association Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding By $13.88 Million

United Services Automobile Association increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 8.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 235,170 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 3.10M shares with $183.10M value, up from 2.86 million last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $236.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 14.60M shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 18.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc sold 28,890 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 125,478 shares with $13.06M value, down from 154,368 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $275.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 12.15M shares traded or 74.17% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 25.86 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,398 were accumulated by Monarch Cap Mngmt. Ronna Sue Cohen has 2.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.30 million shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi holds 0.52% or 21,733 shares. Brookmont Mgmt has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Grimes Co has 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Midwest Bank Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 63,270 shares. Hartford Inc owns 29,790 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,243 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 173,764 shares. Loudon Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 214,962 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has invested 3.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge holds 9,568 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 5,050 were accumulated by Wharton Business Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. Coombe Gary A also sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Berenberg upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 24 report. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

De Burlo Group Inc increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 7,260 shares to 82,170 valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 22,650 shares and now owns 55,150 shares. Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley.