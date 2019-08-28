De Burlo Group Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding; Basswood Capital Management Decreased Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Stake

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) stake by 8.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 198,000 shares as Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE)’s stock declined 5.16%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 2.21M shares with $64.83M value, down from 2.41 million last quarter. Bridge Bancorp Inc now has $518.12M valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 2,237 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 18.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc sold 9,850 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 42,050 shares with $6.72M value, down from 51,900 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $165.17. About 38,742 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES

More notable recent Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Bridge Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BDGE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “As maritime rows resurface, Duterte readies to raise ruling with China – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Brand USA recruits Chinese pop star to bring back tourists – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Westhaven Discovers 3rd Vein Zone, Intersecting 7.11 Metres of 9.42 g/t Gold and 69.36 g/t Silver at Shovelnose – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Golden Predator Provides Mining Restart Notice For Brewery Creek Mine To Yukon Government; Updates on Bridge Upgrade – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 4.2% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 2.21M shares. Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 34,700 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 172,089 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc stated it has 16,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Community Retail Bank Na accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,050 shares. Voya Investment Lc accumulated 9,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,234 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.01% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 2.43M shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 18,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 11,961 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 16,981 shares. 95,260 were reported by Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Llc. California Employees Retirement System holds 35,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 3,609 shares.

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 12,651 shares to 122,244 valued at $16.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) stake by 23,992 shares and now owns 86,211 shares. M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) was raised too.

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.10 million for 9.89 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Another trade for 3,126 shares valued at $86,747 was made by Lindenbaum Nathan on Friday, May 31. $4.54M worth of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) was sold by BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc increased Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 1,450 shares to 17,420 valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,060 shares and now owns 7,064 shares. Etsy Inc was raised too.