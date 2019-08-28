De Burlo Group Cut Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $3.00 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Holding Has Boosted by Css Llc

Css Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 746.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 13,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,655 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 125,478 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 154,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Investment Mngmt owns 5,310 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Troy Asset Limited has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,841 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Communications has 70,440 shares. Sfmg Ltd Company accumulated 6,955 shares. Lvw Limited Liability Company invested in 2,426 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 2,549 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,673 shares. Mairs And Pwr holds 12,759 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 105,087 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Girard Ptnrs Limited stated it has 13,252 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hightower Advsr Lc owns 0.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 271,174 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.14% or 26,006 shares in its portfolio.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc (Put) by 26,500 shares to 13,100 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE) by 119,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,725 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR).

