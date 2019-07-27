De Burlo Group Continues to Hold Position in Veeva Sys (VEEV); Syntal Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $719,576 as Stock Value Rose

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 279.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 75,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $170.47. About 877,922 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. $119.77M worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $221.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corporation stated it has 179,495 shares. First National Trust holds 69,044 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Florida-based Harvey Cap has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Leavell Mngmt Incorporated reported 50,355 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 130,119 shares. Eagle Advisors stated it has 7,150 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins reported 115,290 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group has 19,251 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Appleton Ma reported 82,610 shares stake. Srb, Massachusetts-based fund reported 183,179 shares. Saturna Cap reported 49,211 shares. Ckw Fincl Gru reported 600 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 955 shares to 4,425 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 21,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.60 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Wallach Matthew J, worth $1.41M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 42,664 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Com owns 3,996 shares. 109,192 were reported by Barclays Pcl. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 28,798 shares. Miles Cap Inc reported 2,199 shares stake. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Texas-based Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.18% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Kbc Gp Nv has 17,638 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 2.22 million shares. Marvin Palmer Assocs has 4.37% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 44,220 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 14,553 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 6,029 shares. Bollard Group Inc Lc holds 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 300 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs reported 52,005 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

