De Burlo Group Continues to Hold Position in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT); Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $1.06 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.9. About 290,180 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 47.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 29,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 91,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 62,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.01. About 257,284 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Interxion Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement – Business Wire" on April 15, 2019

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 39,715 shares to 2.81 million shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,050 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,650 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Cap Mngmt Lc has 10,165 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 1.16% or 3.28 million shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Limited has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has 14,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Copper Rock Prtnrs Limited has 1.39% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Optimum Inv Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,942 shares. Axa invested in 0.03% or 48,900 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 0.04% or 10,319 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co stated it has 29 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,190 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 347,148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 4,723 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 24,548 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 30,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.23 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md.