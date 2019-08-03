De Burlo Group Boosted Its Visa (V) Position; Blue Edge Capital Trimmed Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $753.40 Million

De Burlo Group Inc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc acquired 2,150 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 111,983 shares with $17.49 million value, up from 109,833 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 25.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,051 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 9,137 shares with $2.26 billion value, down from 12,188 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $237.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Ma stated it has 3.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 64,547 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan, Missouri-based fund reported 54,800 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 1.93% or 29.28 million shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust owns 77,758 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Llc invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 1.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spirit Of America New York holds 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 18,500 shares. United Asset Strategies owns 2,625 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 221,372 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Saratoga Research And Investment Management, California-based fund reported 10,580 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 15.10M shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Co holds 24,446 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Gp Llc has invested 2.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marvin And Palmer Assoc has invested 4.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 60,800 shares to 37,700 valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 2,950 shares and now owns 13,195 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18700 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Stephens maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. 81,005 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares with value of $11.34M were sold by RICHEY ELLEN.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Ishares S&P 500 Value (IVE) stake by 6,730 shares to 19,262 valued at $2.17 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co Inc stake by 162 shares and now owns 12,807 shares. Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 170 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 1,782 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation accumulated 157,255 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Moreover, Holderness Invs Co has 1.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Mirador Capital Limited Partnership has 0.64% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,777 shares. Acropolis Management Ltd Llc owns 13,691 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 6,777 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 407 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 443,496 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 186,672 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 66,883 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. First Advisors LP holds 0.21% or 427,291 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company Limited holds 3,600 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Lincoln National has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tdam Usa invested 1.62% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

