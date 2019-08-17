De Burlo Group Boosted Discovery (DISCA) Stake; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $1.63 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 12,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 707,311 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.67M, up from 694,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.68 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 78,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 161,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 2.51M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 125,476 shares. First Interstate Bancorp stated it has 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.11% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 479,683 shares. Goodnow Inv Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 158,825 shares. Vantage Investment Limited Company holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 312,700 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Moreover, Chevy Chase Inc has 0.03% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 1 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Vident Inv Advisory Lc has 11,814 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 156 are owned by Carroll Assocs. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Llc holds 40,582 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 0.28% or 122,853 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp holds 0.02% or 3.72M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,050 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 31,112 shares to 474,069 shares, valued at $38.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 787,043 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Management owns 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 550 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.05% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated stated it has 7,211 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Patten Grp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,689 shares. Da Davidson And Communication accumulated 15,506 shares. Cortland Inc Mo holds 9.52% or 446,012 shares. 154,549 are held by Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk). Sei Investments holds 0.18% or 397,158 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.28% or 1.05 million shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 1.02% or 32,045 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank has 0.11% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.48% or 852,337 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management invested 4.56% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 2.47% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).