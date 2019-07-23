DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (DDMXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Madison Corporation (:)

As Conglomerates businesses, DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) and One Madison Corporation (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 One Madison Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and One Madison Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% One Madison Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.35% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units shares and 67.11% of One Madison Corporation shares. DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s share owned by insiders are 6.32%. Competitively, 23.3% are One Madison Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units -0.1% 1.5% 1.6% 0% 0% 1.5% One Madison Corporation 0.1% 0% 1.79% 5.34% 0% 2.19%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units was less bullish than One Madison Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units beats One Madison Corporation.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.