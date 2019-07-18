DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (DDMXU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) Contrasting side by side

Both DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.65

In table 1 we can see DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.35% and 68.91%. About 6.32% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units -0.1% 1.5% 1.6% 0% 0% 1.5% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.24% 1.07% 2.97% 5.9% 1.96%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units was less bullish than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units on 4 of the 4 factors.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.