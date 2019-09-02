DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.