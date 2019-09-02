DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.