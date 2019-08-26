DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

Since DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.06 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see DD3 Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 0.1% respectively. 22.57% are DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 2.45% stronger performance while TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.