DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

As Conglomerates companies, DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 44.5% respectively. Insiders held 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.