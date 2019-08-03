DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

As Conglomerates companies, DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 44.5% respectively. Insiders held 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.
