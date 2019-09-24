DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 19.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
