DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 19.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.