DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 20% respectively. 22.57% are DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
