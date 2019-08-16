DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 20% respectively. 22.57% are DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.