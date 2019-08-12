DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) Comparing side by side

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.