DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 6,551 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.57%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.81% 1.84% 0% 0% 0% 1.53% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.