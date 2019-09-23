DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) Comparison side by side

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.57%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.