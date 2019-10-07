DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 11 0.00 20.47M 0.09 123.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 192,206,572.77% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.7% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.