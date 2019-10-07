DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|11
|0.00
|20.47M
|0.09
|123.49
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|192,206,572.77%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.7% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-1.21%
|3.61%
|5.12%
|0%
|0%
|5.15%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
