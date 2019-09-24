DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see DD3 Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 46.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.
