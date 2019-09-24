DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see DD3 Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 46.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.