DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

This is a contrast between DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream LP 30 0.38 N/A 0.66 44.56 Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 20 8.21 N/A 1.78 12.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DCP Midstream LP and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DCP Midstream LP. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. DCP Midstream LP is presently more expensive than Shell Midstream Partners L.P., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7% Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 12.2% 20.9%

Risk and Volatility

DCP Midstream LP is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.09. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

DCP Midstream LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Shell Midstream Partners L.P. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DCP Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

DCP Midstream LP and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream LP 0 1 1 2.50 Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

DCP Midstream LP’s upside potential currently stands at 38.21% and an $34 consensus target price. On the other hand, Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s potential upside is 15.18% and its consensus target price is $22. The information presented earlier suggests that DCP Midstream LP looks more robust than Shell Midstream Partners L.P. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.4% of DCP Midstream LP shares and 55.9% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares. 36.87% are DCP Midstream LP’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has 44.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DCP Midstream LP -1.4% -1.1% -6.34% -12.89% -33.14% 11.51% Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.05% 4.15% 6.51% 4.45% -6.25% 31.57%

For the past year DCP Midstream LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Shell Midstream Partners L.P.

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. beats DCP Midstream LP on 7 of the 12 factors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. Its crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana; and Mars pipeline system originating approximately 95 miles offshore in the deepwater Mississippi Canyon and in salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The companyÂ’s refined products pipeline systems consist of 158-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; and approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.