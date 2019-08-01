DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) Reaches $28.17 After 4.00% Down Move; Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) SI Increased By 15.01%

The stock of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 365,213 shares traded. DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has declined 33.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DCP News: 15/05/2018 – Venus Medtech Receives DCP Capital’s Equity Investment to Accelerate Heart Valve Technology Development and International; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ymagis Group Announces the Launch of New HTM Hybrid Tone Mapping Technology, a Smart SMPTE DCP Combining Both SDR & HDR Formats; 09/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM- COMMENCED OFFERING OF SERIES B FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED UNITS, LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE $25/UNIT; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream 1Q EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dcp Midstream, Lp’s Proposed Preferred Units B1; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates DCP Midstream L.P.’s Ser B Perpetual Pfd Units ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Pricing of Series B Preferred Units; 07/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHERN HILLS PIPELINE EXPANSIONThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $4.04B company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $27.04 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DCP worth $161.52M less.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) had an increase of 15.01% in short interest. NRE’s SI was 871,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.01% from 757,500 shares previously. With 1.39 million avg volume, 1 days are for Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE)’s short sellers to cover NRE’s short positions. The SI to Northstar Realty Europe Corp’s float is 1.97%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 146,996 shares traded. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) has risen 27.25% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NRE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NorthStar Realty Europe Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRE); 13/03/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe Net Asset Value $19.85 a Shr as of Dec 31; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 13/03/2018 – NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE – BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE IN 12 MONTHS, UNLESS OTHERWISE EXTENDED BY BOARD; 13/03/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe 4Q EPS 2c; 13/03/2018 NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP QTRLY U.S. GAAP SHR $0.02; 29/05/2018 – GUJARAT NRE COKE LTD GJNC.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 1.42 BLN RUPEES VS 1.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – INDIA’S GUJARAT NRE COKE LTD GJNC.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 1.04 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS 3.30 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s NCLT asks Gujarat NRE Coke promoters to prepare new scheme to repay creditors – Mint; 13/03/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe 4Q Rev $32.5M

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $856.18 million. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. It has a 4.01 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Analysts await DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 271.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.07 per share. DCP’s profit will be $37.27 million for 27.09 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by DCP Midstream, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.71% EPS growth.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It has a 42.5 P/E ratio. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate.

