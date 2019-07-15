DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) EPS Estimated At $0.32; GLUCOSE HEALTH (GLUC) SI Decreased By 55.56%

Analysts expect DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 357.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. DCP’s profit would be $45.87M giving it 24.36 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, DCP Midstream, LP’s analysts see 128.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 373,729 shares traded. DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has declined 18.71% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DCP News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dcp Midstream, Lp’s Proposed Preferred Units B1; 07/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHERN HILLS PIPELINE EXPANSION; 15/05/2018 – VENUS MEDTECH IN DEFINITIVE INVESTMENT PACT WITH DCP CAPITAL; 04/04/2018 – DCP Midstream to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Distributions on Its Common Units and Series A Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP -; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ymagis Group Announces the Launch of New HTM Hybrid Tone Mapping Technology, a Smart SMPTE DCP Combining Both SDR & HDR Formats; 09/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Pricing of Series B Preferred Units; 23/04/2018 – DCP Midstream to Host Conference Call on May 8 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

GLUCOSE HEALTH INC (OTCMKTS:GLUC) had a decrease of 55.56% in short interest. GLUC’s SI was 400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 55.56% from 900 shares previously. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.176. About 1,500 shares traded. Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It has a 47.03 P/E ratio. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate.

More notable recent DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is DCP Midstream a Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on July 14, 2019

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. The company has market cap of $799,972. The Company’s principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. It currently has negative earnings. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com.