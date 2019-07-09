DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) EPS Estimated At $0.32; Blackrock Municipal Income Trust Has 0.81 Sentiment

Analysts expect DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 357.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. DCP’s profit would be $45.86M giving it 23.85 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, DCP Midstream, LP’s analysts see 128.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 481,287 shares traded. DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has declined 18.71% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DCP Midstream LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCP); 15/03/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces De Minimis Impacts as a Result of FERC’s Policy Statement; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream 1Q Rev $2.14B; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – VENUS MEDTECH RECEIVES DCP CAPITAL’S EQUITY INVESTMENT TO ACCELERATE HEART VALVE TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AND INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – PRICED SERIES B PREFERRED UNITS AT A PRICE OF $25.00 PER UNIT; 15/03/2018 – National DCP Chief Commercial Officer Roland Ornelas Named to Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain List; 15/05/2018 – VENUS MEDTECH IN DEFINITIVE INVESTMENT PACT WITH DCP CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERS OF $0.08 PER BASIC AND DILUTED LIMITED PARTNER UNIT

Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 17 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 21 cut down and sold their positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $622.26 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust for 87,451 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 297,986 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.23% invested in the company for 57,601 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 111,863 shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 88,423 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) has risen 9.38% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It has a 46.05 P/E ratio. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate.