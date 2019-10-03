DCP Midstream LP (DCP) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream LP 26 0.55 82.92M 0.66 44.56 TC PipeLines LP 39 1.15 46.24M -2.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights DCP Midstream LP and TC PipeLines LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DCP Midstream LP and TC PipeLines LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream LP 323,527,116.66% 1.5% 0.7% TC PipeLines LP 118,503,331.62% -23.8% -6%

Risk & Volatility

DCP Midstream LP has a beta of 2.09 and its 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TC PipeLines LP’s 33.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DCP Midstream LP. Its rival TC PipeLines LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. TC PipeLines LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DCP Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for DCP Midstream LP and TC PipeLines LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream LP 0 1 2 2.67 TC PipeLines LP 0 1 1 2.50

DCP Midstream LP has a consensus target price of $31.67, and a 21.29% upside potential. Competitively TC PipeLines LP has a consensus target price of $43.5, with potential upside of 8.45%. Based on the results delivered earlier, DCP Midstream LP is looking more favorable than TC PipeLines LP, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DCP Midstream LP and TC PipeLines LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 68.6%. Insiders owned roughly 36.87% of DCP Midstream LP’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.96% of TC PipeLines LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DCP Midstream LP -1.4% -1.1% -6.34% -12.89% -33.14% 11.51% TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06%

For the past year DCP Midstream LP’s stock price has smaller growth than TC PipeLines LP.

Summary

DCP Midstream LP beats TC PipeLines LP on 9 of the 13 factors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.