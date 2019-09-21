DCP Midstream LP (DCP) and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream LP 30 0.42 N/A 0.66 44.56 TC Energy Corporation 48 0.00 N/A 3.04 16.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. TC Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than DCP Midstream LP. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. DCP Midstream LP is presently more expensive than TC Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DCP Midstream LP and TC Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7% TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.09 beta indicates that DCP Midstream LP is 109.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, TC Energy Corporation has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DCP Midstream LP’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, TC Energy Corporation which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. DCP Midstream LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TC Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given DCP Midstream LP and TC Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream LP 0 2 1 2.33 TC Energy Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

DCP Midstream LP’s upside potential is 20.79% at a $33 average price target. Competitively the average price target of TC Energy Corporation is $66, which is potential 27.66% upside. Based on the results given earlier, TC Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than DCP Midstream LP, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.4% of DCP Midstream LP shares and 60.2% of TC Energy Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 36.87% of DCP Midstream LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of TC Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DCP Midstream LP -1.4% -1.1% -6.34% -12.89% -33.14% 11.51% TC Energy Corporation -1.37% -0.97% 3.2% 15.64% 10.49% 37.14%

For the past year DCP Midstream LP’s stock price has smaller growth than TC Energy Corporation.

Summary

TC Energy Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors DCP Midstream LP.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.