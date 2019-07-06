DCP Midstream LP (DCP) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream LP 31 0.43 N/A 0.66 48.82 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.12 N/A 2.09 11.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DCP Midstream LP and Plains GP Holdings L.P. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DCP Midstream LP. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. DCP Midstream LP has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP Holdings L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7% Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

DCP Midstream LP has a beta of 2.38 and its 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

DCP Midstream LP has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DCP Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

DCP Midstream LP and Plains GP Holdings L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream LP 0 1 0 2.00 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

DCP Midstream LP has a 17.53% upside potential and an average target price of $36.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.9% of DCP Midstream LP shares and 88.5% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares. DCP Midstream LP’s share held by insiders are 36.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DCP Midstream LP 3.78% 0.03% 1.47% -16.46% -18.71% 22.2% Plains GP Holdings L.P. 2.78% -0.08% 4.56% 12.2% 0.12% 23.08%

For the past year DCP Midstream LP was less bullish than Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Summary

DCP Midstream LP beats Plains GP Holdings L.P. on 8 of the 11 factors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.