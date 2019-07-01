DCP Midstream LP (DCP) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream LP 31 0.43 N/A 0.66 48.82 Antero Midstream Corporation 13 29.51 N/A 0.33 40.42

Demonstrates DCP Midstream LP and Antero Midstream Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Antero Midstream Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than DCP Midstream LP. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. DCP Midstream LP is presently more expensive than Antero Midstream Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of DCP Midstream LP and Antero Midstream Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7% Antero Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DCP Midstream LP is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Antero Midstream Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Antero Midstream Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DCP Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for DCP Midstream LP and Antero Midstream Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream LP 0 1 0 2.00 Antero Midstream Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

DCP Midstream LP’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 20.60%. Antero Midstream Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 29.65% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Antero Midstream Corporation seems more appealing than DCP Midstream LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DCP Midstream LP and Antero Midstream Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 33% respectively. 36.87% are DCP Midstream LP’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DCP Midstream LP 3.78% 0.03% 1.47% -16.46% -18.71% 22.2% Antero Midstream Corporation 8.81% -5.79% 0.91% -12.06% -24.68% 19.32%

For the past year DCP Midstream LP was more bullish than Antero Midstream Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors DCP Midstream LP beats Antero Midstream Corporation.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.