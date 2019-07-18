DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) Analysts See $0.32 EPS; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Sentiment Is 0.83

Analysts expect DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 357.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. DCP’s profit would be $45.86M giving it 23.63 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, DCP Midstream, LP’s analysts see 128.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 172,677 shares traded. DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has declined 18.71% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DCP News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dcp Midstream, Lp’s Proposed Preferred Units B1; 07/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHERN HILLS PIPELINE EXPANSION; 15/03/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces De Minimis Impacts as a Result of FERC’s Policy Statement; 07/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERS OF $0.08 PER BASIC AND DILUTED LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ymagis Group Announces the Launch of New HTM Hybrid Tone Mapping Technology, a Smart SMPTE DCP Combining Both SDR & HDR Formats; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 03/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE, WES, DCP MIDSTREAM SEEK TO EXPAND FRONT RANGE; 09/03/2018 DCP MIDSTREAM LP DCP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline

Nuance Communications (NUAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.41, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 118 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 142 sold and trimmed stakes in Nuance Communications. The active investment managers in our database reported: 267.98 million shares, up from 241.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuance Communications in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 100 Increased: 85 New Position: 33.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 98.78 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.12 million for 21.32 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 442,106 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members

Rgm Capital Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. for 5.71 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.29 million shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Llc has 2.6% invested in the company for 3.50 million shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 2.41% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 568,050 shares.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It has a 45.61 P/E ratio. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate.