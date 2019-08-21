DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of DBV Technologies S.A. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential is 82.93% at a $17.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 249.34% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 30.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was more bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.