DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

This is a contrast between DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.35 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DBV Technologies S.A. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DBV Technologies S.A. and Vaxart Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.59% for DBV Technologies S.A. with average target price of $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 34.2%. Comparatively, 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.