DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Since DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 193.90 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DBV Technologies S.A. and uniQure N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Analyst Recommendations

DBV Technologies S.A. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

$14 is DBV Technologies S.A.’s average price target while its potential upside is 57.66%. uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $77 average price target and a 79.99% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that uniQure N.V. looks more robust than DBV Technologies S.A. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 78.8%. Competitively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.